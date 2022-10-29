Not Available

Strawberry Night

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Reiko Himekawa (Yuko Takeuchi) is a female detective at the Metropolitan Police Department. Reiko doesn't come from an elite background, but she has risen fast through the ranks with hard work. Reiko than becomes involved in a murder case named "Strawberry Night" due to the mysterious use of those words surrounding the case ...

Cast

Hidetoshi NishijimaKazuo Kikuta
Takao OsawaIsao Makita
Keisuke KoideNoriyuki Hayama
Takashi UkajiTamotsu Ishikura
Ken'ichi EndôMamoru Kusaka
Katsuhisa NamaseHiromitsu Ioka

View Full Cast >

Images