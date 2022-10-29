Reiko Himekawa (Yuko Takeuchi) is a female detective at the Metropolitan Police Department. Reiko doesn't come from an elite background, but she has risen fast through the ranks with hard work. Reiko than becomes involved in a murder case named "Strawberry Night" due to the mysterious use of those words surrounding the case ...
|Hidetoshi Nishijima
|Kazuo Kikuta
|Takao Osawa
|Isao Makita
|Keisuke Koide
|Noriyuki Hayama
|Takashi Ukaji
|Tamotsu Ishikura
|Ken'ichi Endô
|Mamoru Kusaka
|Katsuhisa Namase
|Hiromitsu Ioka
