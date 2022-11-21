Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Brick Road

Not Available

Strawberry Shortcake and her friends journey over the rainbow in a berry enchanting retelling of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz! When a cyclone blows Strawberry to Oz, she runs afoul of a Wicked Witch and must journey to the Emerald City to ask the Wizard for help getting home. With her faithful dog Pupcake by her side, Strawberry meets Ginger Snap as the Scarecrow, Peppermint Fizz as the Tin Woodsgirl, and Orange Blossom as the Cowardly Lion. After making a big impression down the Berry Brick Road, the Munchkin-like Berrykins call on Strawberry and her friends to save the Gem-Berries whose glow lights the whole land of Oz. The Berrykins have been wasting what few Gem-Berries are left, and the Wicked Witch is out to destroy them entirely. It's up to Strawberry and her pals to save the day!