Strawberry Surprise

Five years ago, Aggi (Acha) and Timur (Reza Rahadian) split. It was Aggi who ended their relationship. Aggi thought, Timur is not for her. Timur, a photographer in Bandung, was too busy with his work. Living and working as a curator at the photo gallery in Yogyakarta. Aggi asked Timur to see him in five years. If they are still single, maybe they do belong to each other. Five years later, Timur goes to Yogyakarta to reconnect the disconnected. And it turns out Aggi still single. But, Aggi tells that, if Timur does get seriously with her, he must come to Yogyakarta each week and listen to the stories of her failure in love. Her request is met. Slowly but surely, they are close again. Timur increasingly convinces that he does love Aggi, a strawberries enthusiast girl, who is always unpredictable.