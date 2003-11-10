2003

Strayed

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 2003

Studio

Fleeing the June 1940 arrival of Hitler's army in Paris, a young war widow and her two children are rescued from dive-bombing German fighters by a cocky, reckless teenager. He finds them refuge in an abandoned house, but despite the fact that the family quickly comes to be depending much on his cunning and survival abilities, their cohabitation proves uneasy.

Cast

Gaspard UllielJean Delgas (alias: Yvan)
Clémence MeyerCathy
Samuel LabartheRobert
Jean FornerodGeorges
Eric Kreikenmayerle garde
Nicholas Meadle soldat blessé

