Strayer's Chronicle

In the early 1990s, experiments were carried out secretly in Japan. Two different methods were used in the experiments. One method involved forcing stress upon expecting parents and when the baby was born, provoke the baby into mutations and develop their special abilities. The other method involved birth to babies having abilities of animals and insects. The special abilities were derived from gene manipulation. Subaru, Saya and others were born from those experiments.
|Shota Sometani
|Manabu
|Riko Narumi
|Saya
|Mayu Matsuoka
|Momo
|Yuina Kuroshima
|Aoi
|Sara Takatsuki
|Shizuka
|Shunya Shiraishi
|Watari
