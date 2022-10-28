Not Available

Strayer's Chronicle

  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Twins Japan

In the early 1990s, experiments were carried out secretly in Japan. Two different methods were used in the experiments. One method involved forcing stress upon expecting parents and when the baby was born, provoke the baby into mutations and develop their special abilities. The other method involved birth to babies having abilities of animals and insects. The special abilities were derived from gene manipulation. Subaru, Saya and others were born from those experiments.

Shota SometaniManabu
Riko NarumiSaya
Mayu MatsuokaMomo
Yuina KuroshimaAoi
Sara TakatsukiShizuka
Shunya ShiraishiWatari

