Streamline Express

A disparate group of people meet as passengers on a superspeed train crossing the U.S. Aboard are a seductive blackmailer and the stage director he intends to frame, a woman chasing her husband who is running away with the blackmail victim, and the stage director's feisty leading lady.
|Evelyn Venable
|Patricia Wallace
|Esther Ralston
|Elaine Vincent
|Erin O'Brien-Moore
|Mary Bradley (incorrectly listed in credits as "Mary Forbes")
|Ralph Forbes
|Fred Arnold
|Sidney Blackmer
|Gilbert Landon
|Vince Barnett
|Mr. Jones
