1935

Streamline Express

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1935

Studio

Mascot Pictures

A disparate group of people meet as passengers on a superspeed train crossing the U.S. Aboard are a seductive blackmailer and the stage director he intends to frame, a woman chasing her husband who is running away with the blackmail victim, and the stage director's feisty leading lady.

Cast

Evelyn VenablePatricia Wallace
Esther RalstonElaine Vincent
Erin O'Brien-MooreMary Bradley (incorrectly listed in credits as "Mary Forbes")
Ralph ForbesFred Arnold
Sidney BlackmerGilbert Landon
Vince BarnettMr. Jones

Images