1990

Street Asylum

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1990

Studio

Hit

In the bleak near future Los Angeles has become a dangerous war zone with cops pitted against assorted law-breaking lowlifes. Sergeant Arliss Ryder (well played with customary wired intensity by the always great Wings Hauser) has an electronic device put into his back that turns him into an out-of-control psychotic killer and put on the Strike S.Q.U.A.D. (an acronym for Scum Quelling Assault Urban Devision), which is a unit of crazed cops assigned by Captain Bill Quinton (a typically gruff Alex Cord) to rid the City of Angels of criminals by using any means necessary. The only problem is that Arliss discovers what's going down and decides to put a stop to all this madness.

Cast

Wings HauserArliss Ryder
Alex CordCapt. Bill Quinton
Roberta VasquezKristen
Sy RichardsonSgt. 'Joker' Tatum
Brion JamesReverend Mony
G. Gordon LiddyJim Miller

View Full Cast >

Images