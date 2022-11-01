Street of No Return

Renowned director Samuel Fuller's final film stars Keith Carradine as a former pop music star whose career was cut short after his throat was slit for dating a gangster's girlfriend. Carradine roams the country as a vagrant, until the day comes when he can take revenge on those who did him wrong, in this brutal action tale. Samantha Fuller and Bernard Fresson co-star
|Valentina Vargas
|Celia
|Bill Duke
|Lieutenant Borel
|Andréa Ferréol
|Rhoda
|Bernard Fresson
|Morin
|Marc de Jonge
|Eddie
|Sérgio Godinho
|Pernoy
View Full Cast >