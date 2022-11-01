Not Available

Street of No Return

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Animatógrafo

Renowned director Samuel Fuller's final film stars Keith Carradine as a former pop music star whose career was cut short after his throat was slit for dating a gangster's girlfriend. Carradine roams the country as a vagrant, until the day comes when he can take revenge on those who did him wrong, in this brutal action tale. Samantha Fuller and Bernard Fresson co-star

Cast

Valentina VargasCelia
Bill DukeLieutenant Borel
Andréa FerréolRhoda
Bernard FressonMorin
Marc de JongeEddie
Sérgio GodinhoPernoy

