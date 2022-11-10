Street Racer - Velocidade Margina

Not Available

Johnny Wayne (Clint Browning) is an ex-racer who is serving in prison after crippling a young boy during an illegal street race in Los Angeles. Wayne, having been traumatized by the events, vows to never race again, and is soon released as a reformed citizen. Soon he finds himself working at a scrap yard with his childhood friend Travis (Jack Goldenberg). But his probation officer is a man who thinks he can blackmail him into illegal street racing. Even though Wayne is attempts to restore his life and become an honest, hardworking member of society, he slowly finds himself being lured back into street racing...