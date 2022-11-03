1931

Street Scene

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 4th, 1931

Studio

Feature Productions

The setting is one anonyomous city block during a sweltering summer, where the residents - Italian and Jew, Swede and German and Irish - serve as representatives of the not-very-idealized American melting pot. There is idle chitchat...idle gossip...jealousy...racism...adultery...and, suddenly but not unexpectedly, a murder.

Cast

William Collier Jr.Sam Kaplan
Estelle TaylorMrs. Anna Maurrant
Beulah BondiEmma Jones
David LandauMr. Frank Maurrant
Matt McHughVincent Jones
Russell HoptonSteve Sankey

View Full Cast >

Images