Street Scene

The setting is one anonyomous city block during a sweltering summer, where the residents - Italian and Jew, Swede and German and Irish - serve as representatives of the not-very-idealized American melting pot. There is idle chitchat...idle gossip...jealousy...racism...adultery...and, suddenly but not unexpectedly, a murder.
|William Collier Jr.
|Sam Kaplan
|Estelle Taylor
|Mrs. Anna Maurrant
|Beulah Bondi
|Emma Jones
|David Landau
|Mr. Frank Maurrant
|Matt McHugh
|Vincent Jones
|Russell Hopton
|Steve Sankey
