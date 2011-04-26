2011

Street Wars

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 2011

Studio

Steamroller Productions

When Officer Elijah Kane and his team of undercover cops discover a new lab drug flooding through the nightclubs of Seattle, they struggle to eliminate it from the streets immediately. As if dealing with a dozen dead ravers isn't enough, the cops begin to act as security guards for an obnoxious documentarian. They quickly become privy to the filmmaker's arrogance as he attempts to make a film regarding Seattle's underbelly.

Cast

Steven SeagalElijah Kane
Kyle CassieBrad Gates
Meghan OryJuliet
Sarah LindSarah
William 'Big Sleeps' StewartAndre Mason
Alex Mallari Jr.Hiro

