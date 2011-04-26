Street Wars

When Officer Elijah Kane and his team of undercover cops discover a new lab drug flooding through the nightclubs of Seattle, they struggle to eliminate it from the streets immediately. As if dealing with a dozen dead ravers isn't enough, the cops begin to act as security guards for an obnoxious documentarian. They quickly become privy to the filmmaker's arrogance as he attempts to make a film regarding Seattle's underbelly.
|Steven Seagal
|Elijah Kane
|Kyle Cassie
|Brad Gates
|Meghan Ory
|Juliet
|Sarah Lind
|Sarah
|William 'Big Sleeps' Stewart
|Andre Mason
|Alex Mallari Jr.
|Hiro
View Full Cast >