Streets of Fire

Raven Shaddock and his gang of merciless biker friends kidnap rock singer Ellen Aim. Ellen's former lover, soldier-for-hire Tom Cody, happens to be passing through town on a visit. In an attempt to save his star act, Ellen's manager hires Tom to rescue her. Along with a former soldier, they battle through dangerous cityscapes, determined to get Ellen back.
|Michael Paré
|Tom Cody
|Diane Lane
|Ellen Aim
|Rick Moranis
|Billy Fish
|Amy Madigan
|McCoy
|Willem Dafoe
|Raven Shaddock
|Bill Paxton
|Clyde the Bartender
