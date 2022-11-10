1984

Streets of Fire

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1984

Studio

Universal Pictures

Raven Shaddock and his gang of merciless biker friends kidnap rock singer Ellen Aim. Ellen's former lover, soldier-for-hire Tom Cody, happens to be passing through town on a visit. In an attempt to save his star act, Ellen's manager hires Tom to rescue her. Along with a former soldier, they battle through dangerous cityscapes, determined to get Ellen back.

Cast

Michael ParéTom Cody
Diane LaneEllen Aim
Rick MoranisBilly Fish
Amy MadiganMcCoy
Willem DafoeRaven Shaddock
Bill PaxtonClyde the Bartender

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images