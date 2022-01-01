STRFKR - Live from Brooklyn Steel

Not Available

Live From Brooklyn Steel captures for the first time what STRFKR has become known for, high energy, sometimes out of control, feel-good live performances that span their entire 12-year career. Recorded on February 22, 2018, the beautifully shot full-length concert film features crowd favorites like “Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second,” “Bury Us Alive,” “Tape Machine,” to their classic cover of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," as well as rarities from their Vault Series and unreleased tracks illustrate what makes STRFKR one of the most captivating live bands of this decade.