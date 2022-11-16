Strictly Personal

Not Available

In this documentary short film, Helen Matthews explains to women members of the U.S. Army proper ways to maintain a healthy body during military service. Subjects such as posture, exercise, healthy eating, weight control, digestion and elimination, menstruation, dental care, grooming, and makeup are covered, using live action examples as well as animation. The importance of maintaining an active and healthy body for the benefit not only of the individual but also of the military service is stressed.