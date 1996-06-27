1996

Striptease

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 1996

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Bounced from her job, Erin Grant needs money if she's to have any chance of winning back custody of her child. But, eventually, she must confront the naked truth: to take on the system, she'll have to take it all off. Erin strips to conquer, but she faces unintended circumstances when a hound dog of a Congressman zeroes in on her and sharpens the shady tools at his fingertips, including blackmail and murder.

Cast

Demi MooreErin Grant
Burt ReynoldsDavid Dilbeck
Armand AssanteLt. Al Garcia
Ving RhamesShad
Robert PatrickDarrell Grant
Paul GuilfoyleMalcolm Moldovsky

View Full Cast >

Images