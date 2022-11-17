Not Available

An old member of Namsadang (a wayfaring group of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910)) leaves his daughter Gye-yeon at a tavern of Hwagye Market, a traditional market located in Gurye, Jeollanam-do. Son of the tavern owner Seong-gi and Gye-yeon love each other, but the madam owner tries to separate them by sending Seon-gi to a temple. The old man comes back to take Gye-yeon and disclose a secret that the tavern owner is in fact his daughter, therefore Seong-gi is his grand son. Frustrated to hear that he cannot love Gye-yeon, Seong-gi goes for a long journey without destination as his ancestors of Namsadang have done.