After the end of World War II Karen, a young displaced woman from Lithuania, marries Italian fisherman Antonio to get away from her internment camp. But the life on Antonio's island, Stromboli, threatened by its volcano, is a tough one and Karen cannot get used to it. The film is mainly famous for the love affair between Ingrid Bergman and the director, Roberto Rossellini, which started during the production.
|Elena Borzova
|Antonio
|Angelo Molino
|Child (uncredited)
|Ingrid Bergman
|Karin
