Stunde des Skorpions

Set in the 21st century, a global socialist security organization is concerned over a new energy source, of possible alien origin, falling into the hands of one of the last remaining capitalist countries and turned into a super-weapon.
|Christoph Engel
|Lennart, Vertrauter Vanderbrooks
|Peter Ensikat
|Major Ronald „Ronny“ Harding, Offizier der IKOM
|Kurt Jung-Alsen
|Barry Vanderbrook
|Otto Mellies
|Michail Kostja, Mitglied der internationalen Sicherheitsorganisation IKOM
|Vera Oelschlegel
|Dr. Kris Merten, Mitarbeiterin am Projekt „Gravitron“
|Gunter Schoß
|Pit Wendel, Mitarbeiter der IKOM
