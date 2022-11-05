Not Available

Stunde des Skorpions

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in the 21st century, a global socialist security organization is concerned over a new energy source, of possible alien origin, falling into the hands of one of the last remaining capitalist countries and turned into a super-weapon.

Cast

Christoph EngelLennart, Vertrauter Vanderbrooks
Peter EnsikatMajor Ronald „Ronny“ Harding, Offizier der IKOM
Kurt Jung-AlsenBarry Vanderbrook
Otto MelliesMichail Kostja, Mitglied der internationalen Sicherheitsorganisation IKOM
Vera OelschlegelDr. Kris Merten, Mitarbeiterin am Projekt „Gravitron“
Gunter SchoßPit Wendel, Mitarbeiter der IKOM

