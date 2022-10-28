Styrmand Karlsen

First mate Knud Karlsen has just received sad news from his girlfriend. On board the ship is also chef Valdemar, sailor Ole, owner's confident son Robert and a whole bunch of eager sailors. On board develops the drama out every minute, culminating in the film's climax, when a fire breaks out on board
|Dirch Passer
|Valdemar Bøgelund
|Ove Sprogøe
|Ole Olsen
|Karl Stegger
|Justitsminister
|Johannes Meyer
|Kaptajn Vilhelm Hammer
|Ghita Nørby
|Anne Marie Bøgelund
|Ebbe Langberg
|Robert Lemborg
