Styrmand Karlsen

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    First mate Knud Karlsen has just received sad news from his girlfriend. On board the ship is also chef Valdemar, sailor Ole, owner's confident son Robert and a whole bunch of eager sailors. On board develops the drama out every minute, culminating in the film's climax, when a fire breaks out on board

    Cast

    		Dirch PasserValdemar Bøgelund
    		Ove SprogøeOle Olsen
    		Karl SteggerJustitsminister
    		Johannes MeyerKaptajn Vilhelm Hammer
    		Ghita NørbyAnne Marie Bøgelund
    		Ebbe LangbergRobert Lemborg

