Admitted to Mt. Abaddon Hospital for a routine procedure, George Grieves discovers that his condition is much more serious and complicated than originally expected; and as his own fears begin to manifest around him, he learns that Mt. Abaddon is not a place where people come to get better... it is a place where people come to die.
|Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter
|P.J.
|Cas Anvar
|Dr. Sharazi
|Paget Brewster
|Andrea
|Jordi Caballero
|Friar Lazaro Mate
|Lilyan Chauvin
|European Nurse
|Shanna Collins
|Chloe
View Full Cast >