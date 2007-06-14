2007

Sublime

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 2007

Studio

Raw Feed

Admitted to Mt. Abaddon Hospital for a routine procedure, George Grieves discovers that his condition is much more serious and complicated than originally expected; and as his own fears begin to manifest around him, he learns that Mt. Abaddon is not a place where people come to get better... it is a place where people come to die.

Cast

Jeffrey Anderson-GunterP.J.
Cas AnvarDr. Sharazi
Paget BrewsterAndrea
Jordi CaballeroFriar Lazaro Mate
Lilyan ChauvinEuropean Nurse
Shanna CollinsChloe

