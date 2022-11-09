Subspecies

The evil vampire villain Radu returns to his hometown of Prejnar, after spending years in exile. He steals the precious blood stone which is said to be bleeding from all saints, from his father and kills him. Meanwhile two American schoolgirls teams up with a local girl for a work on Roumanian culture. Radu becomes attracted to them but runs into trouble when his brother Stephan helps the girls.
|Anders Hove
|Radu
|Angus Scrimm
|King Vladislav
|Laura Mae Tate
|Michele
|Irina Movila
|Mara
|Michelle McBride
|Lillian
|Ivan J. Rado
|Karl
View Full Cast >