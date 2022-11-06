Subterranian Secrets

The ten year old Nisse suffers from acute asthma and is rushed to the hospital. There he meets Lelle who is a bitter, lonely and seriously ill twelve-year-old. Lelle, who never gets any visits treats Nisse kindly. Lelle inaugurates Nisse in his secret plan to build a giant Zeppelin and steal the food available in the hospital's underground reserves.
|Ulf Eklund
|Doctor
|Gösta Ekman
|Carson
|Max Vitali
|Lelle
|Gunnel Fred
|Nisse's mother
|Robert Gustafsson
|Young Man
|Anna-Yrsa Falenius
|Nurse
