Subterranian Secrets

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The ten year old Nisse suffers from acute asthma and is rushed to the hospital. There he meets Lelle who is a bitter, lonely and seriously ill twelve-year-old. Lelle, who never gets any visits treats Nisse kindly. Lelle inaugurates Nisse in his secret plan to build a giant Zeppelin and steal the food available in the hospital's underground reserves.

Cast

Ulf EklundDoctor
Gösta EkmanCarson
Max VitaliLelle
Gunnel FredNisse's mother
Robert GustafssonYoung Man
Anna-Yrsa FaleniusNurse

