Suburban Girl

Publishing assistant Brett Eisenberg wants to be a big-time editor. However, she lacks self-confidence, a problem that isn't helped by her new, overbearing boss. Brett soon enters into a relationship with Archie, an older man who has plenty of his own issues, including alcoholism, diabetes and a difficult relationship with his daughter. Intent on helping Archie get past his problems, she turns to her dying father for advice.
|Alec Baldwin
|Archie Knox
|Maggie Grace
|Chloe
|James Naughton
|Robert Eisenberg
|Chris Carmack
|Jed
|Vanessa Branch
|Faye Faulkner
|Peter Scolari
|Mickey Lamm
View Full Cast >