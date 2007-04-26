2007

Suburban Girl

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 2007

Studio

OddLot Entertainment

Publishing assistant Brett Eisenberg wants to be a big-time editor. However, she lacks self-confidence, a problem that isn't helped by her new, overbearing boss. Brett soon enters into a relationship with Archie, an older man who has plenty of his own issues, including alcoholism, diabetes and a difficult relationship with his daughter. Intent on helping Archie get past his problems, she turns to her dying father for advice.

Cast

Alec BaldwinArchie Knox
Maggie GraceChloe
James NaughtonRobert Eisenberg
Chris CarmackJed
Vanessa BranchFaye Faulkner
Peter ScolariMickey Lamm

