Suci Dalam Debu

Not Available

Roy is a rich man’s son who want to be free and mixes around with musicians at a nightclub. Tengku Aziz’s daughter is engaged to Tengku Johan. Tangku Aziz employs Tengku Johan as his company’s executive director. Roy sees Rina arguing with Tengku Johan. Rina notices him and she goes to the club often to get to know Roy. Tengku Johan comes to know about his fiancee’s relationship with Roy. He informs Tengku Aziz and urges him to bring forward the wedding date. Tengku Johan places a bet of RM 5000 to see if Roy can win her within a month Rina resents being used that way.