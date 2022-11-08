Sucker: The Vampire

Not Available

Working as henchman to the lead singer of the vampire rock group "Plasma", Reed Buccholz's [Mex Erkiletian] job has definite high points, like finding sexy girls to bring home for Anthony [Yan Birch] and being able to photograph and have sex with their blood-drained bodies prior to disposing of them in the morgue of the hospital where Reed holds a daytime job as a nurse. Vampire hunter Vanessa Helsing [Monica Baber] has dedicated her life to destroying vampires, in particular Anthony, the vampire who killed her famous father. So far, she has managed to destroy Seth and Tobin, the band's lead guitarist and drummer, but she hasn't gotten to Anthony yet.