Suddenly It's Magic

The story depicts two star-crossed lovers: Marcus Hanson (Mario Maurer), a Thai superstar, and Joey Hermosa (Erich Gonzales), a Filipina baker. When Marcus decides to fly to Philippines to escape from his career, he meets Joey. Even though their worlds collide, the two later fall in love. But their relationship is tested by conflicts from their worlds.
|Erich Gonzales
|Josephine / Joey
|Joross Gamboa
|Sam
|Cacai Bautista
|Merj
|Guji Lorenzana
|Marvin
|Ces Quesada
|Tita Tetz
|Jestoni Alarcon
|Governor Martinez
View Full Cast >