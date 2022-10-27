Not Available

Suddenly It's Magic

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Star Cinema – ABS-CBN Film Productions

The story depicts two star-crossed lovers: Marcus Hanson (Mario Maurer), a Thai superstar, and Joey Hermosa (Erich Gonzales), a Filipina baker. When Marcus decides to fly to Philippines to escape from his career, he meets Joey. Even though their worlds collide, the two later fall in love. But their relationship is tested by conflicts from their worlds.

Cast

Erich GonzalesJosephine / Joey
Joross GamboaSam
Cacai BautistaMerj
Guji LorenzanaMarvin
Ces QuesadaTita Tetz
Jestoni AlarconGovernor Martinez

Images