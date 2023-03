Not Available

Absorb the rich history and culture of Australia through the eyes of pop stars Sugar Ray, as singer Mark McGrath and the band traverse the continent in this unique hybrid of travelogue and music video. The band performs acoustic sets in front of some of the country's most ravishing exotic locations. The set list includes "Someday," "Just a Little," "Ours," "When It's Over," "Fly," "Falls Apart," "Stay On," "Waiting" and "Every Morning."