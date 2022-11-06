Not Available

Sugarbaby

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In a large city lives a lonesome, 38-year old woman. Without friends, she has indulged in food and candy too much and has become a bit overweight. In short, she is disappointed of her life. One day she sees a young and handsome subway driver and instantly falls in love with him. In a very short time, she finds out all about him and eventually makes contact with him.

Cast

Marianne SägebrechtMarianne
Eisi GulpHuber
Toni BergerMortician
Manuela DenzMrs.Huber
Christiane Blumhoff
Hans StadlbauerTrain Conductor

View Full Cast >

Images