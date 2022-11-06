In a large city lives a lonesome, 38-year old woman. Without friends, she has indulged in food and candy too much and has become a bit overweight. In short, she is disappointed of her life. One day she sees a young and handsome subway driver and instantly falls in love with him. In a very short time, she finds out all about him and eventually makes contact with him.
|Marianne Sägebrecht
|Marianne
|Eisi Gulp
|Huber
|Toni Berger
|Mortician
|Manuela Denz
|Mrs.Huber
|Christiane Blumhoff
|Hans Stadlbauer
|Train Conductor
View Full Cast >