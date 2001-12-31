2001

Suicide Club

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2001

Studio

Not Available

When 54 high school girls throw themselves in front of a subway train it appears to be only the beginning of a string of suicides around the country. Does the new all-girl group Desert have anything to do with it? Detective Kuroda tries to find the answer, which isn't as simple as he had hoped.

Cast

Akaji MaroDetective Murata
Masatoshi NagaseDetective Shibusawa
Sayako HagiwaraMitsuko
Hideo SakoDetective Hagitani
Takashi NomuraSecurity Guard Jiro Suzuki
Nao NagasawaClassmate

