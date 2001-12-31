Suicide Club

When 54 high school girls throw themselves in front of a subway train it appears to be only the beginning of a string of suicides around the country. Does the new all-girl group Desert have anything to do with it? Detective Kuroda tries to find the answer, which isn't as simple as he had hoped.
|Akaji Maro
|Detective Murata
|Masatoshi Nagase
|Detective Shibusawa
|Sayako Hagiwara
|Mitsuko
|Hideo Sako
|Detective Hagitani
|Takashi Nomura
|Security Guard Jiro Suzuki
|Nao Nagasawa
|Classmate
