1998

Suicide Kings

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1998

Studio

Mediaworks

Christopher Walken shines in this cult-favorite dark comedy as Charlie, a former mobster who is abducted by five privileged young men (Sean Patrick Flanery, Johnny Galecki, Jay Mohr, Jeremy Sisto, Henry Thomas) desperate to raise a $2 million ransom to save the sister of a friend. As Charlie plays mind games, however, his captors splinter -- each wondering whether one of their own had a hand in the crime.

Cast

Christopher WalkenCarlo Bartolucci
Henry ThomasAvery Chasten
Sean Patrick FlaneryMax Minot
Jeremy SistoT.K.
Nina SiemaszkoJennifer
Jay MohrBrett Campbell

View Full Cast >

Images