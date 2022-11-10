1941

Sullivan's Travels

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1941

Studio

Paramount

Sullivan is a successful, spoiled, and naive director of fluff films, with a heart-o-gold, who decides he wants to make a film about the troubles of the downtrodden poor. Much to the chagrin of his producers, he sets off in tramp's clothing with a single dime in his pocket to experience poverty first-hand, and gets a reality shock...

Cast

Joel McCreaJohn L. Lloyd 'Sully' Sullivan
Veronica LakeThe Girl
Robert WarwickMr. LeBrand
William DemarestMr. Jones
Franklin PangbornMr. Casalsis
Porter HallMr. Hadrian

View Full Cast >

Images