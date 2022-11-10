Sullivan's Travels

Sullivan is a successful, spoiled, and naive director of fluff films, with a heart-o-gold, who decides he wants to make a film about the troubles of the downtrodden poor. Much to the chagrin of his producers, he sets off in tramp's clothing with a single dime in his pocket to experience poverty first-hand, and gets a reality shock...
|Joel McCrea
|John L. Lloyd 'Sully' Sullivan
|Veronica Lake
|The Girl
|Robert Warwick
|Mr. LeBrand
|William Demarest
|Mr. Jones
|Franklin Pangborn
|Mr. Casalsis
|Porter Hall
|Mr. Hadrian
