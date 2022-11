Not Available

Hey kids, are you tired of looking for video footage that will lower you IQ and strip you of all dignity? Well the search is finally over! This video compilation brings all of Sum 41's wild and often stupid behaviour home for your entertainment with video treats that'll move yo feets. Laugh along as Deryck, Dave, Cone, and Steve perform their hilarious hijinx at the expense of others! So sit back, relax, and ask yourself: "why the f**k do I like Sum 41?"