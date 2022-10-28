Summer Camp

A group of people have just signed up to be camp counselors at a foreign country. They expect the camp to be the place for a memorable summer. Instead, something strange is going on and some of the campers begin to act strange. Things go terribly wrong real fast as a terrible game of tag has the campers running for their lives or going after the campers.
|Maiara Walsh
|Michelle
|Diego Boneta
|Will
|Jocelin Donahue
|Christy
|Abby Walker
|Antonio
|Àlex Monner
|Marcos
|Xavier Capdet
|Javier
