Summer Window

Juliane's happiness seems perfect. She is head over heals in love and has just begun a new life with August. One morning, however, she wakes up to find that she has been unexplainable thrown back into her past - to the time before she met her new love. Is what seems at first glance a cruel setback in reality actually a second chance?
|Nina Hoss
|Juliane Kreisler
|Mark Waschke
|August Schelling
|Fritzi Haberlandt
|Emily Blatt
|Lars Eidinger
|Philipp Hobrecht
|Barbara Philipp
|Sabine Wirth
|Ernst Stötzner
|Makler Kupferschmidt
View Full Cast >