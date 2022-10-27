Not Available

Summer Window

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zentropa International France

Juliane's happiness seems perfect. She is head over heals in love and has just begun a new life with August. One morning, however, she wakes up to find that she has been unexplainable thrown back into her past - to the time before she met her new love. Is what seems at first glance a cruel setback in reality actually a second chance?

Cast

Nina HossJuliane Kreisler
Mark WaschkeAugust Schelling
Fritzi HaberlandtEmily Blatt
Lars EidingerPhilipp Hobrecht
Barbara PhilippSabine Wirth
Ernst StötznerMakler Kupferschmidt

