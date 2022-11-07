When teacher Simon arrives in a small, secluded village to take over the local school, he is surprised to discover that his predecessor has disappeared without a trace - and that nobody seems too concerned about it. As Simon probes deeper into the disappearance, the inhabitants of a forbidding estate called "Summerfield" take on more and more significance - until events reach a tragic, shattering and unforeseen climax.
|John Waters
|David Abbott
|Elizabeth Alexander
|Jenny Abbott
|Charles 'Bud' Tingwell
|Dr. Miller
|Max Cullen
|Jim
|Barry Donnelly
|Sergeant Potter
|Nick Tate
|Simon Robinson
View Full Cast >