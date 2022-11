Not Available

In this drama, a still-young grandmother has a suitor whose son is suffering from an incurable illness. The woman knows that the son has fallen in love with her granddaughter, but the granddaughter does not reciprocate his feelings. Convinced she should do something about that situation, grandmother talks her granddaughter into going on a trip to Paris with the young man -- intent on bringing the two together. But this simple plan, it turns out, has unforeseen consequences