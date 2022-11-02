Not Available

Summertime Switch

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Young punk Freddie Egan is in a juvenile detention center for the summer. Spoiled rich-kid Frederick Egan III is going to a luxurious summer camp. However, a name mix-up at the bus terminal sends the boys to each other's destinations, and while Eddie gets a taste of the good life, Frederick learns some valuable life-lessons from his stay in jail.

Cast

Rider StrongFrederick Egan III
Richard MollJimmy
Teresa GanzelVictoria Sykes
Soleil Moon FryePeggy - Head Cheerleader
Barry WilliamsFrederick Egan II
Nicolle RochelleChristine (as Nicole Leach)

View Full Cast >

Images