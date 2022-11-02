Summertime Switch

Young punk Freddie Egan is in a juvenile detention center for the summer. Spoiled rich-kid Frederick Egan III is going to a luxurious summer camp. However, a name mix-up at the bus terminal sends the boys to each other's destinations, and while Eddie gets a taste of the good life, Frederick learns some valuable life-lessons from his stay in jail.
|Rider Strong
|Frederick Egan III
|Richard Moll
|Jimmy
|Teresa Ganzel
|Victoria Sykes
|Soleil Moon Frye
|Peggy - Head Cheerleader
|Barry Williams
|Frederick Egan II
|Nicolle Rochelle
|Christine (as Nicole Leach)
