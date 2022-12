Not Available

Hazel is a lonely little girl who struggles to make friends. One day, while in the library with her father, she wanders into a deserted room where she finds a mystical spell book. Within the magical tome, Hazel discovers a spell that she believes will allow her to summon a friend, but, she accidentally misreads it and summons a ferocious demon named Dantalion, who must help Hazel to find a real companion before he slinks back to the underworld...