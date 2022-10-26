1971

Sunday Bloody Sunday

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 7th, 1971

Studio

Vic Films Productions

Recently divorced career woman Alex Greville begins a romantic relationship with glamorous mod artist Bob Elkin, fully aware that he's also intimately involved with middle-aged doctor Daniel Hirsh. For both Alex and Daniel, the younger man represents a break with their repressive pasts, and though both know that Bob is seeing both of them, neither is willing to let go of the youth and vitality he brings to their otherwise stable lives.

Cast

Glenda JacksonAlex Greville
Murray HeadBob Elkin
Peggy AshcroftMrs. Greville
Tony BrittonGeorge Harding
Maurice DenhamMr. Greville
Bessie LoveAnswering Service Lady

View Full Cast >

Images