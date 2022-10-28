Not Available

Sunderin

  • Drama

Studio

Deutsche Styria Film GmbH

It is a love story between a prostitute and an artist. It was one of the first German films to break several taboos: nudity, suicide and euthanasia. In the Germany of the '50s, this caused a lot of negative reactions by the politicians and the Roman Catholic Church. The opposition reached the degree of banning the film and scandalizing it which paradoxically made it one of the landmarks in the history of film

Cast

Gustav FröhlichAlexander
Änne BruckMother
Wera FrydtbergKollegin
Robert MeynStepfather
Hildegard KnefMarina

