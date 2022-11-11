Not Available

Hobo poet Sundown Slim meets his old friend Billy Corliss in a Western saloon. Billy, in poor health as a result of injuries sustained in a train wreck, now owns the Concho cattle ranch with his brother Jack who runs the ranch. Sundown obtains a job at the Concho and becomes embroiled in the Corliss' battle with their sheeprancher neighbors, the Fernandos. When Loring, one of Jack's employees, attacks Fernando's daughter Anita, Jack fires him but Fernando, not satisfied, vows revenge on Jack, then shoots Billy by mistake.