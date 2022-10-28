Not Available

Sune i fjällen

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Svensson family goes on a ski-vacation during the winter holiday. Sune, the family flirt girl-charmer, is yet again pulled into a difficult relationship and his father Rudolf is pushed into difficulty parent challenges while the little brother Håkan is up to no good. The big sister being ashamed of her family and the mother Karin tries to glue the family together and enjoy their vacation.

Cast

William RingströmSune
Morgan Allingpappa Rudolf
Frida HallgrenYvonne
Erik Johansson Sabina
Anja Lundkvistmamma Karin
Hanna Elffors ElfströmStorasyster Anna

