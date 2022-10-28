Sune i fjällen

The Svensson family goes on a ski-vacation during the winter holiday. Sune, the family flirt girl-charmer, is yet again pulled into a difficult relationship and his father Rudolf is pushed into difficulty parent challenges while the little brother Håkan is up to no good. The big sister being ashamed of her family and the mother Karin tries to glue the family together and enjoy their vacation.
|William Ringström
|Sune
|Morgan Alling
|pappa Rudolf
|Frida Hallgren
|Yvonne
|Erik Johansson
|Sabina
|Anja Lundkvist
|mamma Karin
|Hanna Elffors Elfström
|Storasyster Anna
