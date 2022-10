Not Available

Two narratives clash violently in this meditative portrayal of disaffected youth set in a graveyard of abandoned mobile homes known as Sunset Edge. We follow a group of four aimless, suburban teenagers - they skateboard the park, sleep in the sun, and rummage through the decaying remains completely unaware that this is where a lonesome teen is confronting a horrific past. Day turns to night, people disappear, and the secrets of Sunset Edge are revealed in a paralyzing finale.