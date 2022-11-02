Sunshine Follows Rain

18th century in the north of Sweden. A story of forbidden love between farmer's daughter Marit and Jon, the scorned result of an extramarital affair between a girl Marit's father Germund once loved and a gypsy fiddle player. Germund warns his daughter not to have any contact with Jon but it's no use when Jon rescues her from being raped one night. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Sten Lindgren
|Germund
|Hilda Borgström
|Kerstin
|Ulf Palme
|Mats
|Inga Landgré
|Barbro
|Alf Kjellin
|Jon
|Anna Lindahl
|Elin, Germund's sister-in-law
