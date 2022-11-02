Not Available

Sunshine Follows Rain

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fribergs Filmbyrå AB

18th century in the north of Sweden. A story of forbidden love between farmer's daughter Marit and Jon, the scorned result of an extramarital affair between a girl Marit's father Germund once loved and a gypsy fiddle player. Germund warns his daughter not to have any contact with Jon but it's no use when Jon rescues her from being raped one night. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Sten LindgrenGermund
Hilda BorgströmKerstin
Ulf PalmeMats
Inga LandgréBarbro
Alf KjellinJon
Anna LindahlElin, Germund's sister-in-law

View Full Cast >

Images