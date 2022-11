Not Available

Supari is a modern-day drama of greed, ambition, power and deceit. Four best friends end up owing 500,000 rupees to Mamta Sekhri, a woman involved in various underworld activities. The friends are forced to kill for money (an act called) "Supari" to pay their debt. But things begin to change when the men realize that in this game of Supari, they are not just hunters but also the hunted.