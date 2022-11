Not Available

Join Ruby and friends on four fun-filled pirate adventures: Countdown Repeat, Negative, All That Glitters, and The Honor of the Pirate. Inspired by the world of Playmobil® toys, embark on a series of adventures with the Super 4 as they travel through the wider Playmobil® universes. Whether it be a sci-fi futuristic world, a magical fairy world, a world of pirates, or a world of medieval knights, the adventures are never ending.