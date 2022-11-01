Not Available

Bike runner Takeshi was doing bike race without police noticing him in public road. But one day, he is caught by motorcycle policeman during the race. His important bike is confiscated and his father cuts off financial help. Disappointed, Takeshi started working at Japanese noodle restaurant whose owner is the father of his childhood friend Mio. He is depressed because he can't run anymore on bike and the job is not much fun. However one day, he finds a shabby super cub at restaurant warehouse. Takeshi starts it remodeling.