Super Fuzz

Dave Speed is no ordinary Miami cop--he is an irradiated Miami cop who has developed super powers. Unfortunately, he doesn't quite know how to use them and this gets him in trouble with his long-suffering partner. Red powder from a nuclear explosion gave him super powers and as long as he doesn't see anything red, his only weakness.
|Ernest Borgnine
|Willy Dunlop
|Joanne Dru
|Rosy Labouche
|Marc Lawrence
|Torpedo
|Andrea Ciannevei
|Evelyn
|Lee Sandman
|McEnroy
|Salvatore Borghese
|Paradise Alley
View Full Cast >