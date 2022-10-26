1980

Super Fuzz

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 17th, 1980

Studio

El Pico S.A.

Dave Speed is no ordinary Miami cop--he is an irradiated Miami cop who has developed super powers. Unfortunately, he doesn't quite know how to use them and this gets him in trouble with his long-suffering partner. Red powder from a nuclear explosion gave him super powers and as long as he doesn't see anything red, his only weakness.

Cast

Ernest BorgnineWilly Dunlop
Joanne DruRosy Labouche
Marc LawrenceTorpedo
Andrea CianneveiEvelyn
Lee SandmanMcEnroy
Salvatore BorgheseParadise Alley

