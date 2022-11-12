Not Available

Originally from the Atlas and Rif Mountains of Morocco, the Gibraltar Barbary macaque population constitutes the only group of wild monkeys in Europe. If most African monkeys experience decline due to hunting, poaching and habitat reduction, the numbers of Gibraltar Barbary monkeys continue increasing. Currently, about 300 animals occupy the Upper Rock area of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve, occasionally venturing into town. It is said that Gibraltar will remain under British rule for as long as there are monkeys in Gibraltar (in 1942, when the population was on the verge of disappearing, Winston Churchill in person ordered monkeys to be brought to Gibraltar from Morocco and Algeria to assure the continuation of their presence in the territory). Some also say that Europe is connected to Africa by a subterranean passage under the Strait of Gibraltar, which also allows access to the monkeys.