2007

Super High Me

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Release Date

October 12th, 2007

Determined to find out the true effects of marijuana on the human body, stand-up comedian and former Stoner of the Year Doug Benson documents his experience avoiding pot for 30 days and then consuming massive amounts of the drug for 30 days. More than just an amusing story of one man's quest to get superhigh, this documentary also examines the hotly contested debate over medical marijuana use.

Cast

Doug BensonHimself
Sarah SilvermanHerself
Patton OswaltHimself
Jeffrey RossHimself
Paul F. TompkinsHimself
Bob OdenkirkHimself

