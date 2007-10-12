Super High Me

Determined to find out the true effects of marijuana on the human body, stand-up comedian and former Stoner of the Year Doug Benson documents his experience avoiding pot for 30 days and then consuming massive amounts of the drug for 30 days. More than just an amusing story of one man's quest to get superhigh, this documentary also examines the hotly contested debate over medical marijuana use.
|Doug Benson
|Himself
|Sarah Silverman
|Herself
|Patton Oswalt
|Himself
|Jeffrey Ross
|Himself
|Paul F. Tompkins
|Himself
|Bob Odenkirk
|Himself
